Context Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 180,000 Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned 1.77% of Kairous Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kairous Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,775,000. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kairous Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of KACL stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97. Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.01.

Kairous Acquisition Profile

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on opportunities in Asia excluding China. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

