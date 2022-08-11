Context Capital Management LLC Has $880,000 Stake in InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF)

Context Capital Management LLC lowered its position in InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,846 shares during the quarter. Context Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of InterPrivate III Financial Partners worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPVF. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in InterPrivate III Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,730,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 237,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 153,473 shares in the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Stock Performance

InterPrivate III Financial Partners stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86.

About InterPrivate III Financial Partners

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the businesses in the financial services industry.

