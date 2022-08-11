Context Capital Management LLC Has $989,000 Holdings in DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA)

Context Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,339 shares during the quarter. Context Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DPCM Capital were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its position in DPCM Capital by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 109,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 19,779 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in DPCM Capital by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 78,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 34,765 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of DPCM Capital by 63.9% during the first quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 90,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 35,264 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DPCM Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $950,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DPCM Capital alerts:

DPCM Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

DPCM Capital stock opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81. DPCM Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $10.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPCM Capital Profile

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of DPCM Capital in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of DPCM Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

(Get Rating)

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DPCM Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DPCM Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.