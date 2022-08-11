Context Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 124,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Moringa Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,110,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 199,300 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Moringa Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $4,598,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $484,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moringa Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MACA opened at $9.87 on Thursday. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

Moringa Acquisition Profile

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

