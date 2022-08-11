Context Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIB)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 133,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AIB Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,534,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AIB Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,682,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AIB Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,458,000. 24.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AIB Acquisition Stock Performance
AIB Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. AIB Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $9.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94.
AIB Acquisition Profile
AIB Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the fintech industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
