Context Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIB)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 133,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AIB Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,534,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AIB Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,682,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AIB Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,458,000. 24.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AIB Acquisition alerts:

AIB Acquisition Stock Performance

AIB Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. AIB Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $9.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94.

AIB Acquisition Profile

AIB Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the fintech industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.