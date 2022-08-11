Context Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVI)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the fourth quarter worth about $735,000. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Price Performance

FTVI stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

About FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses providing technological services to the financial services industry.

