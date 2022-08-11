Context Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 195,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned 1.01% of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APMI. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $9,820,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. 44.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Stock Performance

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68. AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.78.

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

