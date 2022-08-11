Context Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLCA stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the financial technology, ecommerce software, and data and analytics sectors.

