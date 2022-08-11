Context Capital Management LLC Takes Position in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned about 3.29% of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $773,000.

Shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.31.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp.

