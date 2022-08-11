ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.40 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

NASDAQ WISH opened at $1.70 on Thursday. ContextLogic has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.97.

In related news, Director Hans Tung sold 95,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $145,184.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $858,803.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Pai Liu sold 95,289 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $160,085.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,163.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 2,080,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,736 in the last quarter. Insiders own 40.83% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter worth $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at $78,000. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

