Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at CIBC

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CTS. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cormark reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. National Bank Financial restated an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.50 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.48.

Shares of TSE CTS traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$7.07. 668,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,242. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 141.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of C$4.85 and a 52-week high of C$13.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.32.

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$550.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$497.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

