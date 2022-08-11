Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at CIBC

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CTS. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cormark reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. National Bank Financial restated an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.50 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.48.
Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance
Shares of TSE CTS traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$7.07. 668,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,242. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 141.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of C$4.85 and a 52-week high of C$13.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.32.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
