Convergence Trading Down 4% Over Last Week (CONV)

Convergence (CONV) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 11th. One Convergence coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Convergence has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Convergence has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $700,140.00 worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Convergence alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,648.23 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004059 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00131197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00036901 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00065959 BTC.

Convergence Coin Profile

Convergence (CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,854,925 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin.

Convergence Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convergence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convergence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Convergence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convergence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.