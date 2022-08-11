Cooke & Bieler LP Decreases Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 227,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54,900 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $19,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $803,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Onto Innovation by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Onto Innovation by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 293,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,509,000 after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Price Performance

ONTO stock opened at $79.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.33. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.95 and a 1-year high of $106.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 20.36%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ONTO. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.