Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Given New $370.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $380.00 to $370.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut Cooper Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $425.67.

Cooper Companies stock traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $336.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,314. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $284.01 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.31.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 217,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,864 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 604 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,662,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

