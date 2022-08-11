Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Position Increased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,931,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 19.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,516,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000,000 after buying an additional 1,552,884 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Copart by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,995,000 after buying an additional 667,084 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Copart by 257.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 876,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,956,000 after buying an additional 630,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Copart by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,860,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,477,000 after buying an additional 246,666 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Trading Up 1.9 %

Copart stock opened at $128.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.15. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $161.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $939.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.