Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,328 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,258,308,000 after buying an additional 397,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,713,579,000 after buying an additional 33,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,520,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,003,000 after purchasing an additional 478,553 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,293,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,276,000 after buying an additional 53,868 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $293.88. 17,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,416. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $301.80.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,710,812.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,339,667.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $283,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,710,812.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,339,667.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,911 shares of company stock worth $48,494,385. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on VRTX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.05.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
Featured Articles
