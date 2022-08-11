Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,293,537,000 after purchasing an additional 103,296 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,815,000 after acquiring an additional 100,480 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,998,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $1,005,096,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,063,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,477,000 after buying an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.32.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $8.37 on Thursday, reaching $503.32. 55,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,964. The company has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $456.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $375.87 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

