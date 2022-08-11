Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,292. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.07 and its 200 day moving average is $148.16. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

