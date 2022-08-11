Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Truefg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $62.64. 7,253,879 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.20. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

