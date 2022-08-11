Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Purchases 857 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in CBRE Group by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.20.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

CBRE Group Price Performance

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.85. The company had a trading volume of 14,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,756. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

