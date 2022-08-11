Cormark Raises Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Price Target to C$6.25

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cormark from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on OLA. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.
CVE OLA opened at C$1.40 on Wednesday. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.08 and a 12 month high of C$1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.40. The stock has a market cap of C$250.90 million and a PE ratio of -22.95. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.
