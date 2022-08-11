Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS) Short Interest Down 54.1% in July

Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the July 15th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Corsair Partnering Price Performance

Shares of CORS stock remained flat at $9.74 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 33,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,155. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. Corsair Partnering has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.96.

Institutional Trading of Corsair Partnering

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Partnering in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corsair Partnering by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Corsair Partnering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Corsair Partnering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Partnering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,440,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Partnering Company Profile

Corsair Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

