Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $63.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $58.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.60.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $60.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.34. Corteva has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $64.03.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Corteva’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 23.63%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Corteva by 1,083.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 402.9% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

