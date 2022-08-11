Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.69) Per Share (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.69) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.81). The consensus estimate for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CRVS stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $9.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 36,002 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 795,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

