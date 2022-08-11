CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Director Sells $104,286.00 in Stock

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.87. 81,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,149. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 11.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.94 and a beta of 0.92.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of CoStar Group

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 27,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

