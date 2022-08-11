Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Shares of CPNG traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,969,061. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.84. Coupang has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.37.

CPNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.81.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $1,712,942.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,558,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,516,073.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Michael Parker sold 72,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $947,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $1,712,942.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,558,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,516,073.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,100 shares of company stock worth $2,663,287.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

