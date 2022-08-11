Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Downgraded to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank lowered Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Covestro from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Covestro from €62.00 ($63.27) to €58.50 ($59.69) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Covestro from €53.00 ($54.08) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.94.

Covestro Trading Up 2.6 %

COVTY opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Covestro has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.76.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

