Cowen Raises Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $70.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Cowen from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.01% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.48.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,951. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.78. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $54.80 and a 12-month high of $107.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $398.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.37 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 6,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 556,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,025,000 after buying an additional 547,862 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,866,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 667,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,363,000 after buying an additional 338,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

