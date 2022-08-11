Cowen Raises Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $70.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Cowen from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.01% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.48.
Jack in the Box Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ JACK traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,951. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.78. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $54.80 and a 12-month high of $107.99.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 6,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 556,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,025,000 after buying an additional 547,862 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,866,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 667,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,363,000 after buying an additional 338,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
