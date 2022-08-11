Craig Hallum Increases Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target to $32.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

KRNT traded up $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $36.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,590. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $181.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.94 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average is $60.42.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $83.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 26,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

