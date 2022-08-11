Cream Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.01 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 10th. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $13.11 million and $2.01 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cream Finance has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for about $21.27 or 0.00087346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance (CRYPTO:CREAM) is a coin. It launched on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance.

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

