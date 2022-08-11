Credit Suisse Group Lowers FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Price Target to $46.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered shares of FOX to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOX traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.58. 34,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,425. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $28.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 492.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 576,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after buying an additional 479,012 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 184,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 27,016 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.