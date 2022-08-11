Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Timelo Investment Management Inc.

Timelo Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 230,000 shares during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Timelo Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Crescent Point Energy worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,097,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904,437 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,413,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,866,000 after acquiring an additional 14,397 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,039,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,713 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,306,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,990,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,290,000 after acquiring an additional 49,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

Shares of CPG traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 319,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,906,587. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.26.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $772.43 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.