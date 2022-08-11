Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) versus Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) and Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cresco Labs and Valens’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cresco Labs $821.68 million 1.16 -$319.60 million ($1.19) -2.96 Valens $62.37 million 2.26 -$39.11 million N/A N/A

Valens has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cresco Labs.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cresco Labs 0 0 7 0 3.00 Valens 1 1 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cresco Labs and Valens, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Cresco Labs currently has a consensus price target of $15.58, suggesting a potential upside of 342.71%. Valens has a consensus price target of $2.83, suggesting a potential upside of 220.40%. Given Cresco Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cresco Labs is more favorable than Valens.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Cresco Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Valens shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cresco Labs and Valens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cresco Labs -37.03% -1.46% -0.69% Valens N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Valens beats Cresco Labs on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections, fruit-forward gummies, hard sweets, and taffy under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. In addition, the company offers cannabis-infused edibles under the Sunnyside brand. As of January 27, 2022, it owned and operated 48 dispensaries. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Valens

The Valens Company Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products. In addition, it offers CO2, ethanol, hydrocarbon, solvent-less and terpene extraction, analytical testing, formulation, product development, and custom manufacturing services. The company was formerly known as Valens Groworks Corp. and changed its name to The Valens Company Inc. in June 2020. The Valens Company Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

