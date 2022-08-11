Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Price Target Lowered to $5.70 at Morgan Stanley

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.70 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on Cricut from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.34.

Get Cricut alerts:

Cricut Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CRCT traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.61.

Institutional Trading of Cricut

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Cricut had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $183.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cricut will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in Cricut in the fourth quarter worth $1,514,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 72,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 45,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cricut by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 36,060 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Cricut by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 75,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 34,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Cricut during the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cricut

(Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.