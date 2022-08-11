Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Cricut had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $183.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CRCT stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,411. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35. Cricut has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $36.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 16.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 27.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 15.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 60.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRCT shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cricut from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Cricut from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cricut from $6.00 to $5.70 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.34.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

