Croda International (LON:CRDA) Given New GBX 8,100 Price Target at Barclays

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 8,300 ($100.29) to GBX 8,100 ($97.87) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 9,000 ($108.75) to GBX 8,400 ($101.50) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($79.75) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,100 ($97.87).

CRDA stock opened at GBX 7,214.88 ($87.18) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,435.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,694.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,127.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,862 ($70.83) and a fifty-two week high of £105.05 ($126.93).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.57) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

