Cruzani, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZNI) Short Interest Update

Cruzani, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZNI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the July 15th total of 2,973,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,147,483,647 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cruzani Stock Performance
CZNI traded up 0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching 0.00. The company had a trading volume of 505,849,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,173,188. Cruzani has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.00.
About Cruzani
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cruzani (CZNI)
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for Cruzani Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cruzani and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.