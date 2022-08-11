Cryptex Finance (CTX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.71 Million

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Cryptex Finance coin can currently be purchased for $4.18 or 0.00017333 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptex Finance has a total market cap of $14.02 million and $1.71 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptex Finance has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,132.95 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004154 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00037393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00128922 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00067473 BTC.

Cryptex Finance Coin Profile

CTX is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,352,370 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance.

Cryptex Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

