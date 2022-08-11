Cryptonovae 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,999.00 (YAE)

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Cryptonovae has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $5,999.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004112 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001562 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00015270 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00038222 BTC.
Cryptonovae Coin Profile
Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,201,100 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae.
Cryptonovae Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Cryptonovae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonovae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.