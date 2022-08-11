CryptoSoul Trading 112.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (SOUL) traded 98.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded up 112.6% against the US dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $270,079.74 and approximately $51.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00120545 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00024051 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00273227 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00036035 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009461 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000278 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 319,927,334 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

