CSFB Analysts Give Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) a C$72.00 Price Target

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) received a C$72.00 price target from CSFB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.01% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.12.
Imperial Oil Trading Up 5.2 %
Shares of TSE IMO traded up C$2.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$59.01. 493,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,372. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$60.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$30.64 and a 12 month high of C$72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
