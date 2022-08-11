CSFB Analysts Give Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) a C$72.00 Price Target

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) received a C$72.00 price target from CSFB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.12.

Shares of TSE IMO traded up C$2.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$59.01. 493,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,372. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$60.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$30.64 and a 12 month high of C$72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.25 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$17.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 10.6000001 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

