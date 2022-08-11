CSFB Reiterates C$63.00 Price Target for Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) has been given a C$63.00 target price by stock analysts at CSFB in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.83% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SU. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.95.
Suncor Energy Price Performance
Shares of SU stock traded up C$1.30 on Thursday, hitting C$40.69. 3,867,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,510,228. The firm has a market cap of C$55.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$21.90 and a 52 week high of C$53.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Insider Activity at Suncor Energy
In other news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$39.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$703,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,896,131.02. In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$39.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$703,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,896,131.02. Also, Director Michael M. Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$48.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$480,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$960,840.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
