CSFB Reiterates C$63.00 Price Target for Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) has been given a C$63.00 target price by stock analysts at CSFB in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SU. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.95.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of SU stock traded up C$1.30 on Thursday, hitting C$40.69. 3,867,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,510,228. The firm has a market cap of C$55.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$21.90 and a 52 week high of C$53.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Insider Activity at Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.21 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 7.5200006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$39.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$703,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,896,131.02. In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$39.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$703,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,896,131.02. Also, Director Michael M. Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$48.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$480,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$960,840.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.