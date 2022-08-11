CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) PT Lowered to C$0.70 at Stifel Nicolaus

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.95 to C$0.70 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 75.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James cut CubicFarm Systems to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of TSE CUB traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.40. The company had a trading volume of 54,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,402. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.28. The stock has a market cap of C$71.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.82. CubicFarm Systems has a 1-year low of C$0.35 and a 1-year high of C$1.70.

CubicFarm Systems ( TSE:CUB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CubicFarm Systems will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

