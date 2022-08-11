Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports.
HLTH stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 44,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,432. Cue Health has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15.
In related news, insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $88,791.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,986,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,274,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 79,992 shares of company stock valued at $277,306 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.
Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.
