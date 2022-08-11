Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Cue Health Price Performance

HLTH stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 44,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,432. Cue Health has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cue Health

In related news, insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $88,791.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,986,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,274,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 79,992 shares of company stock valued at $277,306 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cue Health

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cue Health by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 68,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cue Health by 616.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 67,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cue Health by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 680,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 57,458 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Health during the first quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cue Health in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Cue Health Company Profile

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

