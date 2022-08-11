Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ HLTH traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.48. 45,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,432. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15. Cue Health has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $22.55.
In other Cue Health news, insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $95,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,986,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,553.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,992 shares of company stock valued at $277,306. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.
Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.
