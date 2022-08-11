Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Cue Health Price Performance

NASDAQ HLTH traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.48. 45,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,432. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15. Cue Health has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $22.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cue Health news, insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $95,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,986,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,553.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,992 shares of company stock valued at $277,306. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cue Health

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLTH. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cue Health by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 68,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cue Health by 616.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 67,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 680,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 57,458 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

