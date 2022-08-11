Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,933 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 57.3% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,425 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 34.1% in the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,551 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth $482,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% in the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,379 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of BUD stock opened at $55.02 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $50.59 and a 1-year high of $67.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average is $57.43. The company has a market cap of $108.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €74.00 ($75.51) to €73.00 ($74.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($60.20) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.16.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

