Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $611,000 Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 726,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,643,000 after purchasing an additional 263,427 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $2,315,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $2,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ ASO opened at $44.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day moving average is $37.12.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.30%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

See Also

