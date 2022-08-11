Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,394 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 307.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:KEX opened at $65.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.14. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $75.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.