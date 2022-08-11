Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,396 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $365.34 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $446.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.60.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.