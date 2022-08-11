Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FOX by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,477,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,113,000 after purchasing an additional 473,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FOX by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,686,000 after acquiring an additional 130,761 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in FOX by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,041,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,025,000 after acquiring an additional 567,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in FOX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,003,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,745,000 after acquiring an additional 35,636 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FOX by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,980,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,877,000 after acquiring an additional 277,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA opened at $34.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.90. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $31.33 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOXA. Wolfe Research downgraded FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

